 Jump directly to the Content
Explore
Jump directly to the Content
Preaching Today

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Reporter Removed from NBA Coverage Following Hot Mic Scandal

Veteran ESPN on-air talent Rachel Nichols was planning to work as a sideline reporter during the 2021 NBA Finals. Instead, she was replaced by another reporter, Malika Andrews. Nichols was sidelined by ESPN because of some comments she made during 2020’s NBA Finals. She was on a phone call but was accidentally recorded by a camera in her hotel room which ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.

To continue reading:

- or -
Related Topics:
Scripture:
Filters:

Related Sermon Illustrations

Protests Sparked after Viral Video of Racist Harasser Includes Address

Edward Matthews had a problem with some of his neighbors, and it seemed based on his language and demeanor that he didn’t like their race. At least that’s how it appeared ...

[Read More]

Professor on Leave After Trying to Anglicize Vietnamese Name

A college professor has apologized after asking one of his students to change the pronunciation of her name. Laney College math professor Matthew Hubbard tweeted an apology after one ...

[Read More]
More Sermon illustrations
Christianity Today
Give Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2021 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top