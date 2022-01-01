 Jump directly to the Content
Explore
Jump directly to the Content
Preaching Today

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Prosecutor Under Fire for Wife's Online Racist Comments

Spokane County prosecutor Larry Haskell has been put on the defensive because of increased scrutiny surrounding his wife and her online commentary. According to the Spokane alternative weekly The Inlander, Lesley Haskell has been outspoken in her beliefs on the social networking platform Gab, which was established as an alternative to sites like Twitter and Facebook ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.

To continue reading:

- or -
Related Topics:
Scripture:

Related Sermon Illustrations

Improperly Seized Property Returned to Family of Original Owners

Back in 1912, Willa and Charles Bruce were one of the first African-American landowners in Los Angeles County after purchasing a plot of oceanside property and opening one of the only ...

[Read More]

Tech CEO Resigns After Racist Outburst in Restaurant

A tech executive has since apologized and resigned from his position after footage of his racist tirade went viral. Michael Lofthouse, former CEO of San Francisco information technology ...

[Read More]
More Sermon illustrations