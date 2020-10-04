Jump directly to the Content
Preaching Today

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

To Save the Sound of a Stradivarius, a Whole City Kept Quiet

Florencia Rastelli was mortified. As she wiped the counter at the cafe where she works, she knocked over a glass and it shattered loudly on the floor. The customers all stood still, petrified, Ms. Rastelli recalled. “I was like: Of all days, this one,” she said. “Even a police officer popped in and asked me to keep it down. I was so embarrassed.”

The people of Cremona, Italy, are unusually sensitive to noise right now. The police have ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.

To continue reading:

- or -
Related Topics:
Scripture:
Filters:

Related Sermon Illustrations

Man's Decision Influenced by Relationship

Recently, I was doing some light shopping at our local grocery store. After picking up some staples, I headed to the all-important potato chip aisle. Unlike my usual routine, I had ...

[Read More]

Woman Reunited with Mixtape after 20 Years Lost at Sea

Like many of her generation in the early nineties, Stella Wedell once made a mixtape to take with her on vacation to Spain. And like many 12-year-olds, Stella lost track of the cassette ...

[Read More]
More Sermon illustrations
Christianity Today
Give Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2020 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top