'Counting Your Blessings' Leads to Better Health

According to author Richard Beck’s recent book, gratitude is a simple practice. You don't need to dance in a Holy Ghost conga line to do this. One of my favorite studies about gratitude is the "Count Your Blessings" study conducted by the psychologist Bob Emmons. I remember singing the old gospel hymn "Count Your Blessings'' ...

Gratitude Training 101

Gratitude Training 101

Shawn Achor, a psychologist who teaches at Harvard, suggests that we can train our brains to become more grateful by setting aside just five minutes a day for practicing gratitude. ...

William Bradford's Last Thanksgiving had an Eternal Perspective

William Bradford's Last Thanksgiving had an Eternal Perspective

The book, Mayflower , by Nathaniel Philbrick is the story of the Pilgrims coming to America in 1620. Their governor and spiritual leader here was William Bradford. We know him best ...

