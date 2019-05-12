Homecoming Cheerleader Saves Choking Infant
Sermon Illustrations
Homecoming Cheerleader Saves Choking Infant
Image: Michael Moeller / EyeEm / Getty
Nicole Hornback was attending the local high school homecoming parade when she noticed her two-year-old son Clarke was choking on a piece of candy. Hornback said, “I was sitting right next to him. I just happened to look over. There was no noise, ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.
To continue reading: