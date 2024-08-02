Gate Agent’s Minor Mix-Up

It’s never a good thing for an airline to send a passenger on the wrong plane, especially when that passenger is a child. The six-year-old was supposed to fly from Philadelphia to visit his grandmother in Fort Myers, Florida, but ended up on a flight to Orlando instead.

Panic set in for Maria Ramos, the child’s grandmother, after the plane her grandson was initially supposed to be on landed and he wasn’t on it. Ramos began asking, “How did that happen? Did they get him off the plane? The flight attendant – after Mom handed them the paperwork – did they let him go by himself? He jumped in the wrong plane by himself?”

Spirit Airlines personnel informed her that Casper had instead landed in Orlando, 160 miles away. Apparently, the gate agent assigned to escort Casper to his departing flight from Philadelphia accidentally put him on the wrong flight. According to Spirit Airlines, that individual is no longer employed by the airline.

In a statement, Spirit Airlines said, “Any individual whose actions resulted in the incorrect boarding will be held accountable for failing to follow our procedures.” It also reiterated that though the boy was transported to the wrong city, he was accompanied by and under the supervision of a Spirit Airlines employee the entire time.

Ramos was eventually reunited with Casper after she drove to Orlando to pick him up. She already had his luggage, as it made it to Fort Myers on the correct flight. Spirit Airlines offered to reimburse her for the trip, but Ramos said all she wants is answers to her questions.

Possible Preaching Angle:

It seems instructive that it happened on Spirit Airlines, because even when the child seemed to be alone, the Holy Spirit was present to protect the child, even in the face of professional incompetence.