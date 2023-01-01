Advertisers Compete for our Attention
Sermon Illustrations
Advertisers Compete for our Attention
Advertising is big business today. There are over 350,995 billboard signs throughout the US (more than any other country.) Google holds about 28% of the online market share, and Facebook controls 24.5%. Enormous amounts of money are spent annually on advertising, YouTube made over $28.8 billion in revenue in 2021.
In the 1970s, the average American saw anywhere between 500 and 1600 ads per day; by 2017, the number increased to 4000-10000 ads daily. Even though we see thousands of ads daily, we notice less than 100 and only remember a handful of ads. There are a lot of messages that are reaching our attention.
Possible Preaching Angle:
While we don’t “advertise” the gospel, Jesus commissioned us to preach the gospel, the most needed message today! We have been commanded to spread the message (Matt. 28:19-20).
Source:
Jordan Prodanoff, “How Many Ads Do We See a Day?” Web Tribunal, (10-6-22); Editor, “How Many Ads Do You See Each Day?” GradSchools.com (Accessed 2-22-23)