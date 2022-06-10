Teens Tackled Senior Isolation With 460,000 Letters

In 2020, the world came to a screeching halt in a sweeping act of human solidarity against COVID-19. It became clear that seniors were among the highest risk from the disease. Unfortunately, protecting our elders meant staying away from them. Older folks are already more prone to loneliness than other age groups, and sadly the pandemic exacerbated the feeling of isolation many seniors experience.

Sisters Shreya and Saffron Patel, 16 and 18 at the time, recognized ...