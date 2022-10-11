How an Atheist Became a Defender of the Faith
Sermon Illustrations
How an Atheist Became a Defender of the Faith
Pastor Mark Clark was raised in a staunchly atheistic household but came to Christ once he became convinced of the power and soundness of Christianity. He writes:
I heard about Christianity for the first time at a summer camp when I was nine years old. I was fascinated by the concept of God. Not enough to get me to attend church or read a Bible but enough that I found myself going back to the camp every year and talking about God. Then ...