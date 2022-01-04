A Supernatural Shakeup
Jonathan Tjarks is a staff writer at The Ringer who shares how he found meaning and identity in Christ:
I never thought I would become a Christian. I grew up believing science had all the answers, that religion was merely lingering superstition from a more primitive time. Adam and Eve, Noah’s ark, Jonah living in the belly of a whale for three days, none of it seemed plausible. Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny weren’t real, and Jesus Christ probably wasn’t either.I spent my first 25 years living by my own standards. I partied, drank, did drugs, and looked for fulfillment in ...