God’s Word to an Iraqi Interpreter

Abbas Hameed grew up in Iraq in an untraditional family. His mother was Muslim and his father was Catholic and a wealthy businessman. When Hameed was about eight-years-old it was discovered that his father had not finished his military service and as punishment, he was sentenced to one year in an underground prison. There he endured complete darkness, except for two minutes above ground each day. Broken from suffering, he grew desperate and cried out to God.

Hameed writes:

God began ...