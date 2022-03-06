 Jump directly to the Content
Explore
Jump directly to the Content
Preaching Today

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Trading ‘Abundant Life’ Gospel for the Real Thing

Benny Hinn’s nephew, Costi Hinn, was confident of his relationship with the Lord. He traveled the world in a private jet and enjoying all the luxuries that money could buy. He believed he was serving Jesus Christ and as a result was enjoying the abundant life he promised. The only problem--he wasn’t preaching the true Gospel.

Costi Hinn writes:

Growing up in the Hinn family our lifestyle was lavish and our version of the gospel was big business. ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.

To continue reading:

- or -
Related Topics:
Scripture:
Filters:

Related Sermon Illustrations

A Supernatural Shakeup

Jonathan Tjarks is a staff­ writer at The Ringer who shares how he found meaning and identity in Christ:

I never thought I would become a Christian. I grew up believing science ...
[Read More]

An Iranian Refugee’s Terrible Journey to God

Annahita Parsan shares how she survived snowy mountains, a filthy prison, and an abusive husband as God brought her to faith in Christ.

I was born in beautiful, peaceful Iran. My life ...
[Read More]
More Sermon illustrations