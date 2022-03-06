Trading ‘Abundant Life’ Gospel for the Real Thing
Sermon Illustrations
Trading ‘Abundant Life’ Gospel for the Real Thing
Benny Hinn’s nephew, Costi Hinn, was confident of his relationship with the Lord. He traveled the world in a private jet and enjoying all the luxuries that money could buy. He believed he was serving Jesus Christ and as a result was enjoying the abundant life he promised. The only problem--he wasn’t preaching the true Gospel.
Costi Hinn writes:
Growing up in the Hinn family our lifestyle was lavish and our version of the gospel was big business. ...