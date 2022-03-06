Trading ‘Abundant Life’ Gospel for the Real Thing

Benny Hinn’s nephew, Costi Hinn, was confident of his relationship with the Lord. He traveled the world in a private jet and enjoying all the luxuries that money could buy. He believed he was serving Jesus Christ and as a result was enjoying the abundant life he promised. The only problem--he wasn’t preaching the true Gospel.

Costi Hinn writes:

Growing up in the Hinn family our lifestyle was lavish and our version of the gospel was big business. ...