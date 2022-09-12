We All Need Sexual Healing

Modern society has made sex easy and emptied it of its God given meaning. Sex has been redefined as a self-determined commodity that results in frustration and despair.

Author Jonathan Grant argues that this has occurred in five phases:

1. The separation of sex from procreation (through contraception) 2. Then the separation of sex from marriage (with the rise of cohabitation) 3. Then the separation of sex from partnership (as sex becomes temporary and recreational) 4. Next the separation of sex from another person (through the explosion of online pornography) 5. Finally, the separation of sex from our own bodies (through questioning the very categories of “male” and “female.”)

In making sex so easy and individualistic, we have cheapened it and thereby emptied it of its power. We tried to make it simpler, and we ended up making it smaller.