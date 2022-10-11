Little Hands Can Do Impressive Things

Some people in Eugene, Oregon, might go through the holiday without a meal. That's where some "little hands" are stepping in. More than 75 kids from infants to teens helped prepare meals for those at the Eugene Mission. Kids from “Little Hands Can” chopped, peeled, and cut up Christmas meals for up to 700 men and women at the mission.

The organization teaches children how they can help others no matter their age. Ashley Bohanan, the Executive Director of Little Hands Can says, “It's really powerful to see the kids in action, to see that they're actually are making a big difference. You don't always think about the thing that little hands can do but it's impressive the things that they can do with their little hands."

Editor’s Note: As of early 2022, the Little Hands Can children and their families have completed over 255 community service projects and over 5200 volunteer hours.