‘Pigs and Dogs’ Became Brothers and Sisters
Sermon Illustrations
‘Pigs and Dogs’ Became Brothers and Sisters
Former Muslim Zaine Abd Al-Qays shares his personal testimony in an issue of CT magazine:
My story begins in the Arabian Gulf region, where my tribe raised me as a devout Muslim. When I was a child, my father would wake me up at 5 a.m. so we could attend morning prayer at the mosque. Growing up, I was proud to be zealous in my faith.The first major turning point in my life occurred when my family moved to an English-speaking country. I hated it there. I had a conversation with my grandmother, who warned me, “Watch out for the infidels, and don’t befriend or associate with them; they are a disease on society.” I prayed for the ...