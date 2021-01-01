 Jump directly to the Content
The exponential explosion of information in the "informa­tion age" is mind-boggling. Consider a sampling of the numbers.

In 2019, a single minute on the Internet saw the transmission of 188 million emails, 18.1 million texts, and 4.5 million videos viewed on YouTube. (In) 2020, there will be 40 times more bytes of data on the Internet than there are stars in the observable universe. Some esti­mates suggest that by 2025,463 exabytes of data will be created each day online--the equivalent of 212,765,957 DVDs per day.

What even is an exabyte? Well, consider this: five exabytes is equivalent to all words ever spoken by humans since the dawn of time. In 2025, that amount of data will be created every 15 minutes.

Here's the craziest thing: It's all in our pockets, just a few clicks away. Our phones are now encyclopedias. Libraries. Universities. Universes. But as convenient as it is to have such access—answers to any question we might have—the glut of information online is also overwhelming. And it is not making us wise.

Just as too much food makes a body sick, too much information makes the soul sick. Information gluttony is a real problem in the age of Google—its symptoms are widespread and concerning. As Paul writes in 2 Timothy “always learning but never able to come to a knowledge of the truth (2 Tim. 3:7).

Brett McCracken, The Wisdom Pyramid, (Crossway, 2021), pp. 27-28
