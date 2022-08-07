TikTokers’ Attention Span Maxes at 60 Seconds

TikTokers have remarkably short attention spans. Nearly 50 percent of users surveyed by TikTok said videos longer than a minute long were stressful; a third of users watched videos online at double speed.

The average TikTok user—of which there are one billion worldwide—spends an hour and 25 minutes on the app every day, according to data shared by TikTok. The average TikTok user opens the app to watch videos 17 times a day.

TikTok quoted a speed-watching young man in his 20s. He said, “It’s not because I don’t have time, but because I can’t concentrate. I can’t concentrate.”

Possible Preaching Angle:

The hunger for faster information, new content, and exciting daily trends is only continuing to grow. In a world where we have access to more knowledge than ever (Dan. 12:4), how do we slow down enough to gain wisdom?