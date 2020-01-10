Explore
Change at the Speed of a VW Beetle

Author Thomas Friedman writes of the rapid changes society has experienced:

If [a 1971] VW Beetle had undergone as many changes to its power and speed as has occurred to computer microchips, today that Beetle would be able to go about three hundred thousand miles per hour. It would get two million miles per gallon of gas, and it would cost four cents! Intel engineers also estimated that if automobile fuel efficiency improved at the same rate as [microchips], you could, roughly speaking, drive a car your whole life on one tank of gasoline.

In a world that's changing as rapidly and as unpredictably as our own, it's reassuring to know that God and His word remain the same from generation to generation.

Thomas Friedman, Thank You for Being Late: An Optimist's Guide to Thriving in the Age of Accelerations (Picador, 2017), p. 38

