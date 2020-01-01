Explore
Jump directly to the Content
Preaching Today

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

What Do Happy Teens Do?

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, 32% of teens 13-18 years old struggle with an anxiety disorder. There’s a lot we could go into here, but it makes you wonder what’s causing this and what can teens do to reverse the trend? What do happy teens do?

An interesting article by Psychology Today (PT), asked this very question: What do happy teens do? The article primarily pointed out what seems to make teens unhappy and it’s ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.

To continue reading:

- or -
Related Topics:
Scripture:
Filters:

Related Sermon Illustrations

Have Smartphones Destroyed a Generation?

More comfortable online than out partying, post-Millennials are safer, physically, than adolescents have ever been. But they’re on the brink of a mental-health crisis.

The number ...

[Read More]

Family Brings Happiness

What makes someone between the ages of 13 and 24 happy is not what you might think, according to an extensive survey conducted by the Associated Press and MTV.

The results showed that ...

[Read More]
More Sermon illustrations
Christianity Today
Give Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2020 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top