Montana Men Sentenced to Wear Signs Admitting Lies

Image: Alexander Kirch / EyeEm / Getty

Two defendants who appeared in Judge Greg Pinksi’s Montana Cascade County District court received unique punishments as part of the sentencing phase of their trial. Their punishments involved wearing signs.

Back in 2017 and 2018, Ryan Patrick Morris and Troy Allen Nelson were in violation of their respective probations related to previous ...