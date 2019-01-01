Photobombing Pigeon Spares Driver from Speeding Ticket
Sermon Illustrations
Photobombing Pigeon Spares Driver from Speeding Ticket
Image: GreyCarnation / Getty
Local police are convinced that a driver owes his recent good fortune to divine intervention after a pigeon prevented the person from being cited for speeding. In this particular area of western Germany, offenders are typically identified by the speed ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.
To continue reading: