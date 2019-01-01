Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

NYPD Fools Facial Recognition Software with Celebrity Pics

NYPD Fools Facial Recognition Software with Celebrity Pics
Image: natasaadzic / Getty

A recent investigative report alleges that the New York Police Department routinely abused facial recognition software by submitting photos of celebrity lookalikes. The report from the Georgetown Center on Privacy and Technology noted that celebrity photos are just a portion of the so-called “probe photos” used to generate database hits, which also include stills from surveillance ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Scripture:

Related Sermon Illustrations

Former NBA Player Prosecuted for Charity Fraud

Former NBA Player Prosecuted for Charity Fraud

A federal judge recently sentenced retired NBA forward Kermit Washington, 66, to six years without parole for his role in a charity-related fraud scheme, only one of several branching ...

[ Read More ]
Counterfeit Zebras Alleged at Local Zoo

Counterfeit Zebras Alleged at Local Zoo

A local student went to the zoo, and was surprised when he took a closer look at the enclosure for the zebras.

Mahmoud Sarhan was motivated to post what he saw on Facebook, with a photo ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2019 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top