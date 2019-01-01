Explore

‘You Always Have Two Chances’

Hunsinger, “Musings of a Small Town Boy,” unpublished Hunsinger Family book, p. 103; submitted by Ted Weis, Little River, Kansas

'You Always Have Two Chances'

A Korean War veteran by the name of Laurel Hunsinger told friends and family that, "When I worked on the flight line in Korea and flew combat missions, there was a post set in the ground that everyone had to walk past. Someone had carved into the post these words: “You always have two chances.” When I asked what that meant, I was told that when you fly a combat mission, you have two chances: You'll make it back to the base or you'll be shot down. If you are shot down, you have two chances: You'll survive the crash or you won't. If you survive the crash, you have two chances: You'll evade the enemy or you'll be captured. If you are captured, you have two chances: You'll live through being a prisoner or you won't. If you die as a prisoner, well, you still have two chances.

(In 1953, Laurel's plane was shot down 15 miles inside North Korea. Though severely injured, the entire crew survived and was rescued. Laurel died January 6, 2018 and is buried in Little River, KS).

Possible Preaching Angle: Life might seem like a series of events controlled only by random chance (Ecclesiastes 9:11 “time and chance happen to them all”). But for the believer there is the absolute certainty that God is at work behind the scenes of our lives to bring about his perfect will (Jeremiah 29:11, Ephesians 1:9-11) for our good (Romans 8:28).

