Muslim College Student Explains Why He Follows Jesus

illustration

Jeremy McKeen, “Because He Lives,” Truth Point Church Blog (3-11-16) TONE: Commend

Average Rating: [see ratings/reviews]

There was once a Muslim college student who came to believe in Jesus Christ. One of his friends was shocked and asked him, “Why did you become a follower of Jesus?” Here was his response: “It’s simple really. Imagine that you’re walking down a road and you come to a fork in the road and there are two people there to follow as your guide along the way. One of them is dead, and one of them is alive. Which one would you follow?”

One of the great appeals of Christianity is that Jesus, its Founder, is not dead but alive, and so even after the hype from Easter Sunday fades into the grind of Monday, Jesus is still alive. And because he lives, people should seek him, worship him, and obey him.