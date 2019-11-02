Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

40-Year-Old Doritos Bag Washes Ashore

Pam Wright, “40-Year-Old Doritos Bag Washes Ashore on North Carolina's Outer Banks,” Weather.Com (12-27-18); submitted by David Finch, Oakland, Oregon

40-Year-Old Doritos Bag Washes Ashore

A nearly 40-year-old Doritos bag washed ashore recently (2018) on to an Outer Banks beach in North Carolina. The bag that is believed to have been floating in the ocean for nearly 40 years, the National Park Service reported in a Facebook post.

“This bag was found last ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Scientific Studies on the Consequences of Secrets

Scientific Studies on the Consequences of Secrets

The Bible has a lot to say about confession of sin and confessing our needs to one another. Harboring deep and painful secrets is damaging spiritually, emotionally, and physically. ...

[ Read More ]
Men Accused of Sexual Misconduct Launching Comeback Without Apology

Men Accused of Sexual Misconduct Launching Comeback Without Apology

Some high-profile men accused of sexual misconduct are moving on with their careers without admitting to wrongdoing. Louis C.K., Les Moonves, and Garrison Keillor are just a few of ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

There are currently no related videos.

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2019 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top