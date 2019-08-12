Jump directly to the content
Preaching Today

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Abortion Is the Leading Cause of Death Worldwide

Abortion Is the Leading Cause of Death Worldwide
Image: Maria Oswalt / Unsplash

More human beings died in abortions than any other cause of death in 2018. A heartbreaking reminder about the prevalence of abortion. Statistics compiled by Worldometers indicate that there were nearly 42 million abortions world-wide in 2018. A study contrasted the abortion numbers to other causes of death.

Here’s a breakdown of the causes of deaths world-wide for 2018:

Abortion—41.9 ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.

To continue reading:

- or -
Related Topics:
Scripture:
Filters:

Related Sermon Illustrations

Women Distrust Church on Abortion

Women Distrust Church on Abortion

A study conducted by Lifeway Research shows that many women with unplanned pregnancies go silently from the church pew to the abortion clinic, convinced the church would gossip rather ...

[Read More]

Woman Aborts Two of Her Triplets

"The Lives" column in New York Times Magazine carried a first-person account of Amy Richards and her decision to abort two of three fetuses she carried.

Richards stopped taking birth ...

[Read More]
More Sermon illustrations
Christianity Today
Give Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2019 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top