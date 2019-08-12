Abortion Is the Leading Cause of Death Worldwide

Image: Maria Oswalt / Unsplash

More human beings died in abortions than any other cause of death in 2018. A heartbreaking reminder about the prevalence of abortion. Statistics compiled by Worldometers indicate that there were nearly 42 million abortions world-wide in 2018. A study contrasted the abortion numbers to other causes of death.

Here’s a breakdown of the causes of deaths world-wide for 2018:

Abortion—41.9 ...