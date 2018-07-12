Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Hospice Nuns’ Gifts Stolen; Thief Changes Mind

Jelani Greenidge, pastor, Portland, Oregon; source: Kate Amara, “Nuns Robbed of Gifts for Poor Get Their Purchases Back,” WBAL (11-28-18)

Hospice Nuns’ Gifts Stolen; Thief Changes Mind

For the nuns of the Little Sisters of the Poor, kindness is a discipline that is its own reward. But occasionally, their acts of kindness yield more tangible fruit.

The sisters operate a hospice called St. Martin’s Home, and were at a big box retailer purchasing Christmas gifts ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Loss of Remorse

In his book We Are Still Married, Garrison Keillor wrote a hilariously subversive essay called "The Current Crisis in Remorse." It's written by a fictitious social worker who was once ...

[ Read More ]
Men Accused of Sexual Misconduct Launching Comeback Without Apology

Men Accused of Sexual Misconduct Launching Comeback Without Apology

Some high-profile men accused of sexual misconduct are moving on with their careers without admitting to wrongdoing. Louis C.K., Les Moonves, and Garrison Keillor are just a few of ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

There are currently no related videos.

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2018 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top