Hospice Nuns’ Gifts Stolen; Thief Changes Mind

Jelani Greenidge, pastor, Portland, Oregon; source: Kate Amara, “Nuns Robbed of Gifts for Poor Get Their Purchases Back,” WBAL (11-28-18)

For the nuns of the Little Sisters of the Poor, kindness is a discipline that is its own reward. But occasionally, their acts of kindness yield more tangible fruit.

The sisters operate a hospice called St. Martin’s Home, and were at a big box retailer purchasing Christmas gifts ...