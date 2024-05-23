Man Throws $200K in Cash from Car

An Oregon man recently threw $200,000 in cash onto a local highway until police asked him to stop due to the risk to pedestrians endangering themselves to collect his show of generosity. People magazine reports: “The Eugene [Oregon] man told responding officers that he was ‘doing well and wanted to bless others with gifts of money.’”

But there was a catch. The money he used to “bless” others came from a shared bank account with other family members. He gave away what didn’t belong solely to him. The man’s family is asking motorists to return the cash to the police and their family.

Possible Preaching Angles:

In contrast to this man, we who have experienced the riches of the grace of God, actually have an invitation to share this grace with others (Matt. 10:8; Rev. 22:17) to help and encourage them.