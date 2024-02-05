A Gen Z's Guide to Their Generation
Sermon Illustrations
A Gen Z journalist named Rikki Schlott wrote an essay to explain her generation to parents of Gen Z children. She called the essay “her best shot to explain the malaise of my generation.”
Gen Z has inherited a post-hope world, stripped of what matters. Instead, we have been offered a smorgasbord of easy and unsatisfying substitutes. All the things that have traditionally made life worth living — love, community, country, faith, work, and family — have been “debunked.”
“These are the sentiments I hear often from peers”:
- Love — “Monogamy is so outdated.”
- Community — “I have enough friends online.”
- Country — “I’m embarrassed to be an American.”
- Work — “I’m quiet-quitting.”
- Family — “I’m not bringing kids into this melting world.”
- Faith — “My parents are such naive Bible thumpers. By the way, what’s your star sign?”
Everything that matters has been devalued for Zoomers, leaving behind a generation with gaping holes where the foundations of a meaningful life should be. They’re desperately grasping for alternative purpose-making systems, all of which fall short.
I’m not saying all Zoomers should become church-going office drones who churn out babies and never question their country. But our dismal mental health records and the scars on our wrists seem to indicate that becoming faithless digital vagabonds is just not working out for us.