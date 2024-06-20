Senior Lead Pastor and author Anthony Delaney writes:

We are told this is the Knowledge Economy. The Information Age. But where is wisdom to be found?

Great question – where is wisdom to be found?

Google it.

I did.

You could do it too.

Guess what came up as the top answer?

In fact, as I type into Google, “Where is wisdom to be found?” I scroll down and just keep rolling - and every answer, the first 25 at least – come from the Bible.

From the Book of Job, chapter 28:12, that says, “But where shall wisdom be found? and where is the place of understanding?”

Google can’t tell you the answer, but it can tell you where to find it, in God’s Word.