Child Hears ‘Monsters’ in Bedroom

Ashley Class was initially unconcerned when her oldest child complained about monsters in her room. Ashley said, “She was saying she heard monsters in her bedroom wall, but we'd been watching Monster's Inc. She was a little speech delayed, so when she tried explaining it, we thought she meant there were monsters in her closet." So, she and her husband downplayed her fears, in the hopes that it was just a phase.

“We told her, ‘Nobody is in that closet.’ We made jokes about fighting the monster. We gave her a spray bottle full of water that was her monster spray.” But after the little girl’s fear intensified into night terrors, Ashley and her husband began having second thoughts. So, the following month, when they noticed a few bees going into the attic of their 100-year-old farmhouse, they decided to call a pest control company.

The pest control people told her that she likely had honeybees in her attic, which means that they couldn’t just spray pesticides like they would for other insects. They assured her that the problem was likely minimal. But one beekeeper brought a thermal camera to conduct an infrared scan on the house, and was shocked at what he found.

Ashley said, “At first, I thought it was a body,” referring to the reddish glow behind one of the walls in her daughter’s bedroom. “I was like, ‘What is that?’ And he says he thinks it's a hive. He didn't even have his bee gear on yet, but he took a hammer and knocked into the wall. Bees came swarming out like a horror movie.” The beekeeper estimated that there were over 50,000 bees in the wall.

And Ashley had to go back to her daughter to “fess up.” “We told her, ‘We found the monsters, you were right.’ Then we introduced her to the beekeeper and she was like, ‘No, he's a monster hunter.’ So, she called him Mr. Monster Hunter for the rest of the day, which was awesome.”

Possible Preaching Angle:

Children need adult guidance, but sometimes their innocence enables them to see the truths that adults miss. “From the lips of children and infants you, Lord, have called forth your praise?” (Ps. 8:2; Matt. 21:16).