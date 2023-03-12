NFL Legend Finds New Life Coaching Daughters

Hall of Fame NFL quarterback Steve Young has found a new way to be around the sport that made him a star--coaching his daughters in flag football. Flag football will make its debut at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. It is growing immensely because it combines the strategy and athleticism of American football and makes it less violent. Instead of being tackled, ball carriers are stopped when one of the small Velcro-enabled flags at their waist is removed.

Young said, “I was blown away at their sense of, ‘Oh my gosh, I no longer love football because I get to watch it. I now love football because I get to play it.’ And the difference in the emotion that they had, it just shocked me.” He later said, “It was just so much fun for me to relate to these fresh new feelings.”

Young coaches his daughters Summer and Laila on their high school flag football team, the Menlo Knights. After losing their first game after Young was recruited by former NFL player John Paye, the Knights went on a 15-game winning streak. By the end of the season, the Menlo Knights were playing on the main field in front of a big crowd with announcers.

Young has two sons and two daughters and says:

My boys have taught me more about life and didn’t play football, but I can’t tell you what they meant to me to be their dad. But my previous life wasn’t a part of our home very much until this last couple of months. My family life is sublime. I would want nothing more, honestly. But the fact that it does connect with my previous life in kind of a way that brings it home to me and then it’s my girls, it hits in a soft spot.

Possible Preaching Angle:

One of life's greatest joys is modeling a life of faithfulness and commitment to your children and guiding them as they attempt to follow your example.