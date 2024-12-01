 Jump directly to the Content
Explore
Jump directly to the Content
Preaching Today

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Writing Black Missionaries Back into the Story

When George Liele set sail for Jamaica in 1782, he didn’t know he was about to become America’s first overseas missionary. And when Rebecca Protten shared the gospel with slaves in the 1730s, she had no idea some scholars would someday call her the mother of modern missions.

These two people of color were too busy surviving—and avoiding jail—to worry about making history. But today they are revising it. Their stories are helping people rethink a missionary color line. As National African American Missions Council (NAAMC) president Adrian Reeves said at a Missio Nexus conference in 2021, challenging the idea that “missions is for other people and not for us.” African Americans today account for less than one percent of missionaries sent overseas from the US. But they were there at the beginning.

British missionary William Carey is often called the father of modern missions. Adoniram Judson has been titled the first American missionary to travel overseas. But both Liele and Protten predated them.

Former missionary Brent Burdick now believes African Americans are a “sleeping giant” with an important part to play in the proclamation of the gospel. “They have a lot to offer to the world.”

Source:

Noel Erskine, “Writing Black Missionaries Back Into The Story,” CT magazine (Jan/Feb, 2022), p. 23
Related Topics:
Scripture:
Filters:

Related Sermon Illustrations

The First North American Missionary—a Freed Slave

The first missionary from North America was George Liele, a former slave who left the American colonies for Jamaica in 1782 and began a ministry of preaching in 1783, nearly a full ...

[Read More]

The Upside Down Shift in Global Missions

The landscape of global missions has undergone massive changes in the past few decades. Here are a few examples of the upside down, global shift in Christianity and missions:

  • Christianity Today reported that 85 percent of the members of Yale University's Campus Crusade for Christ chapter are Asian, whereas "the university's Buddhist meditation meetings are almost exclusively attended by whites."
[Read More]
More Sermon illustrations