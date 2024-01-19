 Jump directly to the Content
Explore
Jump directly to the Content
Preaching Today

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

How Christianity Transformed Slavery

In his book Forgive, Tim Keller tells the story of a friend of his who was a PhD student at Yale. Keller’s friend once told him that modern people think about slavery and say, “How could people have ever accepted such a monstrosity?” Keller continues:

My friend said, “That’s not the way historians think. They ask: considering the fact it was universally believed by all societies that we had the right to attack an enslaved, weaker people, and since everybody had always done it, the real historical question is, why did it occur to anybody that it was wrong? Whoever first had that idea?”

My friend then answered his own question, pointing out that the first voices in the fourth, 17th, 18th, and 19th centuries who called for the abolition of slavery were all Christians. And the Christian, who called for this justice, believed there was a God of love, who demanded that we love our neighbors—all our neighbors—as ourselves.

Related Topics:
Scripture:
Filters:

Related Sermon Illustrations

How President Lincoln Grew to Hate Slavery

Abraham Lincoln biographer Jon Meacham notes, “There was no evident political gain to be had for Lincoln [to be anti-slavery]; quite the opposite. So why did he … state ...

[Read More]

Scene from Film 'Lincoln' on Lincoln's Courageous Leadership

In a powerful scene during the film Lincoln, starring Daniel Day Lewis, the bloody Civil War has tested the nation's endurance, but the tide is finally turning. Although the secession ...

[Read More]
More Sermon illustrations