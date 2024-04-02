Drew Cary’s Unique Signoff

For decades, Bob Barker ended each episode of the long-running game show The Price is Right the same way—urging viewers to spay or neuter their pets. It became something of a catchphrase. Actor and comedian Drew Carey has been hosting the show for over sixteen years, and he’s developed his own catchphrase. Carey offers, in a brief, firm cadence, a warm affirmation in three words: “I love you.”

Carey told CBS Chicago, “It’s a practice I got in my adult life. I treat everybody I meet with love, as if they were a friend already. And it really changes everything.”

The simple affirmation caught the attention of plenty of viewers, including Washington Post writer Travis Andrews. He writes, “We’re in a world that could use a little love from our screens, and Carey provides it—unjudging, unequivocally, unabashed.”

According to Andrews, the bleak state of world affairs has caused an uptick in “I love you” as a platonic affirmation, and cites several examples. One of which includes actors Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett, who host the “Smartless” podcast together. They say it warmly to each other and to their guests at the end of episodes. Not “love you, bro” but “I love you.”

Perhaps the most unexpected “I love you”—and therefore the most moving—came from Norm Macdonald. The comedian always avoided sincerity. In his final appearance on “The Late Show with David Letterman,” Norm dropped the veil for perhaps the first and only time, to address his hero directly. Norm said, “I know that Mr. Letterman is not for the mawkish, and he has no truck for the sentimental. But if something is true, it’s not sentimental.”

His voice cracked. “And I say, in truth, I love you.”

Possible Preaching Angle:

This is one of the truest ways to demonstrate that “God is love” (1 John 4:16), is to sincerely tell others that we love them. It is especially godly to show God’s love to those who have hurt us or who despise us (Matt. 4:44)