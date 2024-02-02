 Jump directly to the Content
Explore
Jump directly to the Content
Preaching Today

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

‘Air Rage’ Intensified by Envy

A research study examined data from millions of plane flights to determine possible indicators for incidents of air rage—when passengers become unruly or violent in some way. The study found that flights that have a first class or business class cabin and a separate economy class section are more likely to report incidents of air rage than flights with only one class of seats.

The study also showed that when flights board from the rear of the aircraft, rather than inviting first class passengers aboard first, there were fewer incidences of unruly behavior. When people walk past passengers in the first class or business class cabin and see them swilling champagne and eating caviar, they feel as if they have been treated unequally and unjustly.

The envy and jealousy make passengers more prone to feel justified losing control and acting rudely or violently.

Related Topics:
Scripture:
Filters:

Related Sermon Illustrations

Envying Mozart

Remember the story of Mozart's life told from the perspective of Antonio Salieri. The play and the film were both called Amadeus. Salieri was the court musician in Vienna. He worked ...

[Read More]

CEO Focused on Materialistic Competition

Peggy Noonan describes an encounter with an American CEO:

I am talking with the head of a mighty American corporation. We're in his window-lined office, high in midtown Manhattan. ...

[Read More]
More Sermon illustrations