Teaching Personal Responsibility Over Victimhood

In an article for The National Review researchers Wendy Wang and Brad Wilcox reveal the irrefutable evidence for instilling in youth the values of personal responsibility over blame and victimhood.

The program is called the “success sequence.” Black and Hispanic young adults who have followed it are "markedly more likely to be flourishing financially today, according to a recent report. The sequence entails three steps: (a) getting at least a high-school degree, (b) working full-time, and (c) marrying before having children. Young men and women who follow all three steps are flourishing financially by the time they hit their thirties."

While some object that disadvantaged youth from poor families have inherent obstacles that prevent success, the hard facts prove otherwise:

Although we do not minimize the importance of continuing to tackle these structural barriers, we also think young adults deserve to know the truth about the sequence. Stunningly, racial and ethnic gaps in poverty are basically nonexistent among young adults who followed all three steps. If they follow the sequence, only 4 percent of blacks and 3 percent of Hispanics are poor by their mid-30s, and the share is 3 percent for whites.

The authors conclude with sage advice: "All children in America deserve to know the path to a successful life. Rather than teaching (children) the narratives of 'blaming the system' or 'blaming the victim,' we should focus on helping young adults follow the sequence and achieve success in life."