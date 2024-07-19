Sinkhole Opens Amid Soccer Field

In a southern Illinois town, an unfortunate incident resulted in a public park complex being indefinitely closed to the public. Unlike in many other areas in the United States, the crisis was not a brutal heat wave, but something more immediately dangerous: a giant 100-foot sinkhole that swallowed a good chunk of the soccer field.

Authorities said the initial investigation indicated the sinkhole at Gordon Moore Park happened as a result of an active limestone mine deep underground. Alton Mayor David Goins said, “No one was on the field at the time, and no one was hurt, and that’s the most important thing.”

The next step in remediation is a stage of investigative drilling. Mayor Goins said, "Ensuring the safety of our residents and restoring Gordon Moore Park to its full capacity are my top priorities. We will continue to work diligently with all involved parties to achieve this goal."

Possible Preaching Angle:

Sinkholes remind us of three things: 1) Something can look good on the outside, when underneath major problems have been going on for years, and disaster’s about to happen. 2) Our lives are affected by little choices, which have cumulative effects that can result in either moral strength or moral disaster. 3) As Jesus taught, a life needs to be built on a solid foundation (Matt 7:24-27). Many people have deep voids in their lives caused by ignoring what type of foundation they are building their lives on. But when the foundations are shaken, only believers will be secure (Ps 46:1-2).