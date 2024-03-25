 Jump directly to the Content
Singer Billie Eilish Deletes Her Social Media Apps

Grammy award-winning singer Billie Eilish says she has deleted her social media apps from her phone due to her complicated relationship with the internet.

In 2023 Eilish said, “I don’t look at it anymore. I’ve deleted it all off my phone.” She noted that the move was “such a huge deal” for her as a self-proclaimed “internet kid.”

I feel like I grew up in the perfect time of the internet when it wasn’t so internet-y that I didn’t have a childhood. I really had such a childhood, and I was doing stuff all the time. It was like computers and games on computers, but barely.

And then when I became a pre-teen, there were iPhones, and then I got a little older, there was all of what has become. But being a pre-teen and a teenager on the internet, those were my people, I was one of them. Anything I read on the internet I believe. And I know for a fact that’s stupid and I shouldn’t do that because I have proof that it’s not all true. Almost none of it’s true. It’s, like, little things, like small white lies that goes over everybody’s head, but everyone believes.

