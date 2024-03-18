Woman Charged $1,000 for Sandwich

When Letitia Bishop ordered three Subway sandwiches at her local gas station, she probably expected a four-figure receipt – as long as the last two were after the decimal point. But that’s not at all what happened. After her purchase, she later checked her debit account and found a charge for $1,021.50.

After getting over the sticker shock of her purchase, Bishop said she tried contacting Subway’s corporate offices, but couldn’t get through to an actual human being. And when she went back to the store, she found that the store had been closed down.

It took seven weeks for her to get her money back, during which time she could barely pay for groceries and was forced to live off credit cards. Bishop said, “I had to make sacrifices during these two months. It was very difficult. I have never had to feel like we're going to have to get spaghetti, and that's going to be that.”

Bishop contacted a local news affiliate and filed a complaint with the Better Business Bureau in Connecticut (where Subway’s corporate offices are located). That’s when a Subway representative put her in contact with a regional manager that owns the gas station and the Subway franchise. That regional manager opted to give Bishop cash back and made her sign a receipt.

But that wasn’t the end of her headache. Apparently, the irregularity of the large cash deposit caused her local bank to flag the transaction, which meant she couldn’t immediately use the funds to pay her bills, causing further grief for Bishop. She said, "I just honestly don't have the emotional space to deal with this because literally it's stressing me out so much.

Possible Preaching Angle

Mistakes are a part of life, but those who do not own up to them cause a lot of harm to the innocent when justice is delayed.