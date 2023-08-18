Flight Attendant Consoles Passenger During Turbulence

Molly Lee was a passenger on a flight from Charlotte to New York when another passenger made it clear she was not comfortable. She said it was at that point the woman began crying. One of the flight attendants overheard the woman and immediately went to comfort her and help her overcome the anxiety she was experiencing.

Lee said, “He just was so reassuring, so calming and said, ‘You know what? I got you.’ 'I'm gonna be there for you, just anything you need to let me know.’ With every little noise, she'd be like, 'What's that?' He's like, 'That's okay. That's just the jet bridge pulling away' or whatever the case may be. And that really helped her. He didn't have to do that, you know, and to just see someone extend their heart in that way to a stranger was just beautiful to me, and I wanted to capture it.”

Lee said the flight attendant, Floyd Dean-Shannon, sat next to the woman for nearly 10-minutes just holding her hand and reassuring her that she was safe. She captured the moment in a photo and posted it to her Facebook. The post has since been shared more than 11,000 times.

Possible Preaching Angles:

1) Experiencing God; Presence of God – Jesus told us never to fear because the Father’s full attention is on us, even to numbering the hairs of our head (Matt. 10:29-30); 2) Comforter; Holy Spirit - The disciples were full of fear to hear that Jesus would be leaving them. But he reassured them by saying, “And I will ask the Father, and he will give you another Helper, to be with you forever” (John 14:16; John 16:7)