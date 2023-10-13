Americans Turn Away from Community Organizations
In his book Adrift, New York University professor Scott Galloway writes:
We used to be more involved in our communities. In the 1990s most Americans attended some form of religious service, and large numbers got involved in community-based clubs like Rotary and enrolled their kids in team-building programs like the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. But over the course of the past 30 years, something's changed. Now fewer than half of Americans go to a church, temple, or mosque, and many of us no longer talk to our neighbors.
Supporting these statements, he offers statistics like these:
Percentage of Americans with church membership in 1990: 68%. In 2020: 47% Percentage of Americans who talked to their neighbors in 2008: 71%. In 2017: 54%
Scott Galloway, Adrift (Portfolio, 2022), pp. 64-65