What Advice Would Girls Ask from Someone Older?
Sermon Illustrations
What Advice Would Girls Ask from Someone Older?
A Glamour magazinevideo asked a number of girls and women on advice they would want from an older person in their life. Here are some of the questions these young women asked:
How do you become who you are today?
What should I not stress about at 14-years-old?
What is the best way to make a decision?
Looking back on your life what did you find most valuable?
What do you do when you realize that your dreams are not actually going to happen?
How do you manage having kids, being married, and having a career?
What is the secret to living a happy life?
Is having children really worth it?
(What are the) secrets to a long and happy marriage?
You can watch the entire 2:30 minute video here.
Possible Preaching Angle:
It is important for mature women to be accessible to answer questions and serve as role models to the young women in our churches. “Older women, likewise, are to be …. teachers of good. In this way they can train the young women to love their husbands and children, to be self-controlled, pure, managers of their households, kind, and submissive to their own husbands …” (Titus 2:3-5).
Source:
Glamour, “70 Women Ages 5-75 Answer: What Advice Would You Ask From Someone Older?” YouTube (Accessed 3/29/23)