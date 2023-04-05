 Jump directly to the Content
Explore
Jump directly to the Content
Preaching Today

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Carjacking Foiled by Manual Transmission

When a local man was carjacked at a Sunoco gas station recently, he probably had no idea the perpetrators would be caught and his car recovered so quickly.

The man had just finished pumping his gas and was entering his car when the two teens approached and demanded his keys. After the man yielded, the two teenagers were baffled by the car’s manual transmission. Unable to put the car in gear, they instead exited the vehicle and ran.

The two teenagers were arrested for the attempted car theft after police chased them on foot. They were charged with carjacking and conspiracy to carjack.

Possible Preaching Angle:

Those who disregard God’s standards for honesty and truth and try to lie, cheat, or steal their way to riches, will ultimately end in judgment, whether immediately or ultimately.

Related Topics:
Scripture:
Filters:

Related Sermon Illustrations

Police Arrest Man for Bridge Theft

Akron police officers, acting on a tip, responded to a location and made an arrest related to a previous theft that took place in a public park. By itself, the occasion was not particularly ...

[Read More]

Man Accidentally Pepper-Sprays Himself Mid-Robbery

In the town of Merced, which is named after the Spanish word for “mercy,” a bumbling robbery attempt was quickly brought to a merciful end. According to authorities, Stephan ...

[Read More]
More Sermon illustrations