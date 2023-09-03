What Males Fear the Most
Sermon Illustrations
What Males Fear the Most
The Glamour magazine YouTube channel has 4.43 million subscribers. It covers a wide variety of lifestyle topics. The one entitled "70 Men Ages 5 to 75: What's Your Greatest Fear?" has over 84,000 views.
Here are there top 8 fears, listed in ascending order of times mentioned:
8. End of the world due to climate change
7. Clowns
6. Heights
5. Evil people causing me harm
4. Being alone/Dying alone
3. Spiders/Snakes
2. Death of loved one
1. Failing to live up to my potential (most often mentioned)
You can watch the video here.