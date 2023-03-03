What Great Thing Will You Do This Year?

2022 saw some truly bizarre Guinness World Records, including:

Fastest time to find and alphabetize the letters in a can of alphabet soup (2 minutes and 8.6 seconds).

The farthest tightrope walk in high heels (639 feet, in four-inch stilettos)

The largest gathering of people with the same first and last name (178 Hirokazu Tanakas in Japan, beating the 2005 record of 164 Martha Stewarts).

Fastest time to eat 10 Carolina Reaper chilies.

Possible Preaching Angle:

This is a lighthearted look at human “accomplishments.” But it does raise the question, “What new and innovative activity can you accomplish for the Lord and his Kingdom this year? How can you use your spiritual gift to unlock new avenues of service or outreach for the Lord?”