The Emperor Who Would Cheat Death

China’s first emperor, Qin Shi Huang, is famous for his terracotta warriors, thousands of statues that display the magnificent power he achieved. He is famous for uniting China but is less well known for his quest for immortality. He sent his subjects out to discover immortality, and tried many magical potions and substances. In his quest to cheat death, he consumed mercury, which was said to grant eternal life. This is very likely what killed him.

Ironically, the First Emperor’s determination to cheat death may have hastened his demise at around 50 years of age. He regarded mercury as a special substance with life-enhancing properties, and it appears that others may have prescribed this as an ingredient in his medicines or potions. He suddenly fell ill and died on one of numerous tours of his empire.

Possible Preaching Angle:

Those who seek to gain the whole world will lose their soul. No one can cheat death, and trying to do so will often lead to death itself.