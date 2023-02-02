Inventor of Cellphone Says ‘Get a Life’

The inventor of the world’s first cellphone says he’s stunned by how much time people now waste on their devices. 92-year-old Martin Cooper made the declaration during an interview with “BBC Breakfast” responding to a co-host who claimed she whiled away upwards of five hours per day on her phone. “Do you really? You really spend five hours a day? Get a life!” he stated, before bursting into laughter.

Cooper invented the world’s first cellphone back in 1973. He came up with the idea to make a portable phone that people could bring with them into their car, but also take out of the vehicle and use while they were out and about running errands.

Once the device was completed, it was named the Motorola DynaTAC 8000X. It weighed 2½ pounds and was 10 inches long. It lasted just 25 minutes before it ran out of battery and took a whopping 10 hours to recharge. The phone didn’t hit the market for a further decade, finally released to the public in 1983. It cost a whopping $3,995.

Now, almost half a century after Cooper’s invention, Americans are hooked on their devices. A 2021 survey found that 46% of respondents spent five to six hours on their phones each day. 11% said that they spent a staggering seven hours or more on their devices.