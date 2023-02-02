Couples Fell Back in Love on Vacation

Forty-two percent of Americans have fallen back in love with a partner after going on vacation together. A survey of 2,000 adults looked at the magic of vacationing and found that three-quarters of respondents believe vacations are great for those looking to keep the spark alive in their relationship.

Overall, vacations are a joyous time, making the average person feel happier. Most respondents agree that traveling is always more fun with a buddy (78%). Eight out of 10 say traveling with someone is one of the best ways to strengthen your bond.

When on vacation with others, two-thirds of respondents tried to take as many photos as possible to commemorate the trip, looking back at these pictures an average of five times throughout the year. From relaxing on the beach to resort experiences, families, friends, or couples are bound to return from vacation with memories that will last a lifetime.

Vacations are also a time for stepping out of your comfort zone or bettering yourself. 61 percent revealing they’re more likely to be adventurous with others on vacation than by themselves. Similarly, seven in 10 people shared that they feel more in touch with themselves when returning from a trip than before. And a third of Americans have even had an epiphany about some aspect of their life when on vacation.