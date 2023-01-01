Police Nab Culprit in Cadbury Egg Heist

It’s not clear what Joby Pool was planning for this year’s Easter feast, but if his snack plans were any indication, it would’ve been an epic celebration. That’s because police arrested Pool for stealing a trailer containing 200,000 Cadbury Crème Eggs.

The haul was valued at approximately $37,000, an amount that local police described as “eggs-travagant.” The sweet confectionary treats contain a mixture of white and yellow fondant resembling an egg yolk covered by a chocolate shell, and are always in demand due to their limited availability in the spring.

Police say that Pool broke into an industrial unit in Telford before driving off with the goods in a previously stolen tractor unit. Prosecutor Owen Beale claims the crime had to have been premeditated. He said, “This is clearly an organized criminal matter. You don’t just happen to learn about a trailer with that kind of value being available.”

Possible Preaching Angle:

Cross; Easter; Grace – Easter season reminds us that Jesus came to give, not to take. “The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy. I came that they may have life and have it abundantly” (John 10:10).